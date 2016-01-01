Izaela Bauza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Izaela Bauza, ARNP
Overview of Izaela Bauza, ARNP
Izaela Bauza, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Izaela Bauza's Office Locations
- 1 900 W 49th St Ste 308, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 266-2929
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Izaela Bauza?
About Izaela Bauza, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689030900
Frequently Asked Questions
Izaela Bauza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Izaela Bauza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Izaela Bauza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Izaela Bauza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.