Izuchukwu Emejulu, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Izuchukwu Emejulu, PMHNP-BC

Izuchukwu Emejulu, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Izuchukwu Emejulu works at Sunwest Behavioral Associates PA in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Izuchukwu Emejulu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunwest Behavioral Associates PA
    6028 Surety Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-3500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2018
    Stay lit.
    JC McElroy in El Paso — Apr 08, 2018
    Photo: Izuchukwu Emejulu, PMHNP-BC
    About Izuchukwu Emejulu, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750821104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Izuchukwu Emejulu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Izuchukwu Emejulu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Izuchukwu Emejulu works at Sunwest Behavioral Associates PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Izuchukwu Emejulu’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Izuchukwu Emejulu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Izuchukwu Emejulu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Izuchukwu Emejulu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Izuchukwu Emejulu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

