Dr. J Bailey, PHD

Psychology
1.3 (13)
Dr. J Bailey, PHD is a Psychologist in Germantown, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    2022 Exeter Rd Ste 1, Germantown, TN 38138 (901) 218-1835

Dec 03, 2022
Have worked Dr. Bailey for over 20 years. The bad reviews are not accurate and clearly written by disgruntled parents that couldn't manipulate her. Every child treated by Dr. Bailey has a true advocate and someone not afraid to stand up for what is best for the child.
Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073695870
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

