Dr. Tucker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jacinda Tucker, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacinda Tucker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Tucker works at
Locations
Greater Heights Behavioral Health2180 North Loop W Ste 300, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (713) 513-0467Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacinda Tucker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1053891655
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tucker works at
Dr. Tucker speaks Spanish.
