Dr. Jack Carney, PHD

Psychology
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jack Carney, PHD is a Psychologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Carney works at Clarity Health LLC, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarity Health LLC, Mobile, AL
    2054 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 635-4541
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Residual ADHD Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 24, 2020
    Knowledgeable and helpful. Makes you comfortable. Minimal waiting time.
    — Mar 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Carney, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386617512
    Education & Certifications

    • James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
    • TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Carney, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carney works at Clarity Health LLC, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Carney’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

