Dr. Jack Carney, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jack Carney, PHD is a Psychologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Clarity Health LLC, Mobile, AL2054 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 635-4541Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and helpful. Makes you comfortable. Minimal waiting time.
About Dr. Jack Carney, PHD
- Psychology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386617512
Education & Certifications
- James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
- TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Carney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
