Dr. Halsey Jr accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jack Halsey Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Jack Halsey Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
- 1 2140 S Memorial Dr Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74129 Directions (918) 664-5180
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
Always got me aligned on the 1st visit and can't beat the price or the atmosphere.
About Dr. Jack Halsey Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144254962
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halsey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Halsey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halsey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halsey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halsey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.