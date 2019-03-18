See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jack Herskovits, PSY.D

Psychology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Herskovits, PSY.D is a Psychologist in New York, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    265 W 14th St Ste 1108, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 924-3192

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 18, 2019
    He listened and understood my problems
    — Mar 18, 2019
    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861697872
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Dr. Jack Herskovits, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herskovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskovits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskovits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herskovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herskovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

