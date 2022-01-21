Dr. Ito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jack Ito, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jack Ito, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in 29 Palms, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 29 Palms, 29 Palms, CA 92278 Directions (760) 830-2782
Ratings & Reviews
After having panic attacks and a nearly finished marriage, Dr. Ito saved the day. I was totally selfish and angry at the world after my military experience and I took this out on my wife. Dr. Ito was very systematic and helped me put some structure on my problems. For me, it was just one hot ball of stressful mess. Dr. Ito helped me to break things down into issues in me and issues with my wife. Each appointment we spent some time getting me over my PTSD and some time on a step I could focus on with my wife. None of the other doctors I saw EVER included that working on PTSD issues. I don't know if I would still be here without his help and I am darn sure my marriage would be over. I don't think Dr. Ito is still around here, but found this online and felt I owed him that much.
About Dr. Jack Ito, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710966593
Frequently Asked Questions
