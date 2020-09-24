Dr. Jack Litman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Litman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jack Litman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vancouver, WA.
Victoria Paulus LLC7600 NE 41st St Ste 310, Vancouver, WA 98662 Directions (360) 253-6425
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
If Jack makes a joke be sure to laugh. Things go better that way.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255483715
Dr. Litman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Litman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litman.
