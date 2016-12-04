Dr. Jack Teeple, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teeple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Teeple, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jack Teeple, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 239 S 5th St Ste 915, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-7216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teeple?
Dr. Teeple is the only Dr. of any type that has helped me as much as my prescribed medicine. His style is relaxed but professional. He really listens to what I mean to say as well as how I say it. Dr. Jack really stretches to be available for his clients and his manner is always spot on.
About Dr. Jack Teeple, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1699884387
Education & Certifications
- Central State Hospital - Louisville, KY
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teeple accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teeple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Teeple. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teeple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teeple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teeple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.