Dr. Jack Tonge, OD
Overview of Dr. Jack Tonge, OD
Dr. Jack Tonge, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Furman University.
Dr. Tonge works at
Dr. Tonge's Office Locations
Tonge Eye Care170 Camden Hill Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (470) 226-5651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jack Tonge, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Furman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tonge works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.