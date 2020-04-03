Jackelyn Blues, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jackelyn Blues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jackelyn Blues, PA-C
Jackelyn Blues, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Jackelyn Blues works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 603, Lexington, KY 40503
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
She is just the absolute best. She has so much knowledge but never talks down to me. She takes all the time needed to address all of my questions and concerns. This is the first time that I feel like my doctor is a part of my team instead of someone I have to see in order to write my scripts/ order any tests. I honestly can't say enough good things about her. I'd been depressed and tired for years. She tried everything she could think of and never judged me. I honestly adore her, if you can't tell. I don't usually leave reviews for doctors, but this is 100% honest, and I'm very happy I found her.
About Jackelyn Blues, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285729368
Jackelyn Blues has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jackelyn Blues using Healthline FindCare.
Jackelyn Blues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jackelyn Blues works at
13 patients have reviewed Jackelyn Blues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jackelyn Blues.
