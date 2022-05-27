Jackie Armijo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jackie Armijo, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jackie Armijo, FNP
Jackie Armijo, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Jackie Armijo works at
Jackie Armijo's Office Locations
Jonathan Ricker, DO2625 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 112, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 492-1162
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ms. Armijo really reseached my condition, and helped me to get a diagnosis that really saved my life. She was thorough, very communicative, caring, kind and profesional. I cannot explain what a wonderful practioner she is, and I highly reccomend her.
About Jackie Armijo, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851465934
Jackie Armijo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jackie Armijo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Jackie Armijo works at
13 patients have reviewed Jackie Armijo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jackie Armijo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jackie Armijo, there are benefits to both methods.