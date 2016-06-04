Dr. Mascher accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackquelyn Mascher, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jackquelyn Mascher, PHD is a Counselor in Brockton, MA.
Dr. Mascher works at
Locations
South Bay Mental Health1115 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 580-4691
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Humble, compassionate, extremely knowledgeable. Non-judgmental. I've seen tons of therapists but until now I didn't understand what therapy could do. She genuinely cares! Great sense of humor too. She's absolutely brilliant in the way that she helps... I don't even understand how she does it.
About Dr. Jackquelyn Mascher, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1417230384
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascher.
