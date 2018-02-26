Jacklin Tawadrous, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacklin Tawadrous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacklin Tawadrous, LP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacklin Tawadrous, LP is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16441 Space Center Blvd Ste C100, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 480-7554
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacklin Tawadrous?
Dr. Tawadrous is awesome. My kids love her. Patient and understanding
About Jacklin Tawadrous, LP
- Psychology
- English
Jacklin Tawadrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jacklin Tawadrous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacklin Tawadrous.
