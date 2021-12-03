Overview of Jackqueline Easler, APRN

Jackqueline Easler, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain College Of Nursing/ Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Jackqueline Easler works at Easler & White Mediversal Group in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.