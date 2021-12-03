See All Nurse Practitioners in Owensboro, KY
Jackqueline Easler, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Jackqueline Easler, APRN

Jackqueline Easler, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain College Of Nursing/ Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Jackqueline Easler works at Easler & White Mediversal Group in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jackqueline Easler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Easler & White Mediversal Group
    922 Triplett St Ste 7, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 240-4038
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Jackie Easler, made me and my husband feel like family. Always finding out any problem we have. She won't stop till she fixes everything that is our problem
    Kimberly Bickett — Dec 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jackqueline Easler, APRN
    About Jackqueline Easler, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619489689
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlain College Of Nursing/ Family Nurse Practitioner
    Undergraduate School
    • Chamberlain College of Nursing
