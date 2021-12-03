Jackqueline Easler, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jackqueline Easler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jackqueline Easler, APRN
Overview of Jackqueline Easler, APRN
Jackqueline Easler, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain College Of Nursing/ Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Jackqueline Easler works at
Jackqueline Easler's Office Locations
Easler & White Mediversal Group922 Triplett St Ste 7, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 240-4038Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jackqueline Easler?
Jackie Easler, made me and my husband feel like family. Always finding out any problem we have. She won't stop till she fixes everything that is our problem
About Jackqueline Easler, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chamberlain College Of Nursing/ Family Nurse Practitioner
- Chamberlain College of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Jackqueline Easler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jackqueline Easler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jackqueline Easler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jackqueline Easler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jackqueline Easler.
