See All Nurse Practitioners in Smithtown, NY
Jaclyn Dimattei, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jaclyn Dimattei, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jaclyn Dimattei, NP

Jaclyn Dimattei, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Smithtown, NY. 

Jaclyn Dimattei works at Developmental Disabilities Institute in Smithtown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
3.2 (43)
View Profile

Jaclyn Dimattei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Developmental Disabilities Institute
    75 Landing Meadow Rd, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 360-4700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jaclyn Dimattei?

    Photo: Jaclyn Dimattei, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jaclyn Dimattei, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jaclyn Dimattei to family and friends

    Jaclyn Dimattei's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jaclyn Dimattei

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaclyn Dimattei, NP.

    About Jaclyn Dimattei, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093238222
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaclyn Dimattei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaclyn Dimattei works at Developmental Disabilities Institute in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Jaclyn Dimattei’s profile.

    Jaclyn Dimattei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Dimattei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Dimattei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Dimattei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jaclyn Dimattei, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.