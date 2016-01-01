See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, SC
Jaclyn Gravis, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jaclyn Gravis, FNP

Jaclyn Gravis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

Jaclyn Gravis works at Univ SC Schl/Medc Internal Med in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jaclyn Gravis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phusc Cardiology 2 Medical Park 506
    2 Medical Park Rd Ste 506, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 540-1000
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jaclyn Gravis, FNP
    About Jaclyn Gravis, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427501873
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaclyn Gravis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaclyn Gravis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaclyn Gravis works at Univ SC Schl/Medc Internal Med in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Jaclyn Gravis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jaclyn Gravis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Gravis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Gravis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Gravis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

