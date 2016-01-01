Jaclyn Gravis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jaclyn Gravis, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jaclyn Gravis, FNP
Jaclyn Gravis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Jaclyn Gravis works at
Jaclyn Gravis' Office Locations
-
1
Phusc Cardiology 2 Medical Park 5062 Medical Park Rd Ste 506, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 540-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaclyn Gravis?
About Jaclyn Gravis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427501873
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaclyn Gravis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaclyn Gravis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaclyn Gravis works at
4 patients have reviewed Jaclyn Gravis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Gravis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Gravis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Gravis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.