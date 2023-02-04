See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Petersburg, FL
Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C

Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Wilkes University, Wilkes Barre, Pa.

Jaclyn Jardine works at Jardine Wellness in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jaclyn Jardine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jardine Wellness
    Jardine Wellness
    4604 49th St N # 1184, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Services
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 04, 2023
    Jaclyn was very easy to talk to and knowledgeable. I've recommended her to friends of mine needing a mental health provider.
    Andrew K — Feb 04, 2023
    About Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    3 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1245863562
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Wilkes University, Wilkes Barre, Pa
    Undergraduate School
    Master of Science in Nursing (MSN-FNP) Simmons University Boston, MA
