Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Jardine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C
Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Wilkes University, Wilkes Barre, Pa.
Jaclyn Jardine works at
Jaclyn Jardine's Office Locations
Jardine Wellness4604 49th St N # 1184, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 241-5504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaclyn Jardine?
Jaclyn was very easy to talk to and knowledgeable. I’ve recommended her to friends of mine needing a mental health provider.
About Jaclyn Jardine, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 3 years of experience
- English
- 1245863562
Education & Certifications
- Wilkes University, Wilkes Barre, Pa
- Master of Science in Nursing (MSN-FNP) Simmons University Boston, MA
Jaclyn Jardine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaclyn Jardine accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaclyn Jardine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Jaclyn Jardine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Jardine.
