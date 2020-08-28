See All Psychologists in Tampa, FL
Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY is a Psychologist in Tampa, FL. 

Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell works at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa General Hospital
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-3541
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell?

    Aug 28, 2020
    My daughter (now deceased) used Dr. Lewis-Croswell to help her deal with anxiety, depression, and other issues related to Cancer & Cancer Care. Over the several years that my daughter was ill, Dr. Lewis-Croswell was an important part of her support system. She is a caring professional who is good at finding creative approaches to difficulties as they arise.
    Lee Ann Carr — Aug 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell to family and friends

    Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY.

    About Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649418948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell works at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jaclyn Lewis-Croswell, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.