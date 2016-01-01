See All Family Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Jaclyn Thatcher, APN

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Overview

Jaclyn Thatcher, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State Univeristy and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Jaclyn Thatcher works at Point Plaza Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Point Plaza Primary Care
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Jaclyn Thatcher, APN

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1134764947
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington State Univeristy
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaclyn Thatcher, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Thatcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaclyn Thatcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaclyn Thatcher works at Point Plaza Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Jaclyn Thatcher’s profile.

    Jaclyn Thatcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Thatcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Thatcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Thatcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

