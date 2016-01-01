Dr. Jacob Blong, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Blong, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Brainerd, MN.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center (Brainerd)2016 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Dr. Blong accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
