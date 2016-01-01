Jacob Ethridge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacob Ethridge, PA
Overview
Jacob Ethridge, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Jacob Ethridge works at
Locations
Porter Medical Associates5282 Medical Dr Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 341-9614Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jacob Ethridge, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104301852
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacob Ethridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacob Ethridge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacob Ethridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacob Ethridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacob Ethridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.