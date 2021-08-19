Dr. Jacob Miller, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Miller, OD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Miller, OD
Dr. Jacob Miller, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Arizona Eye Specialists5620 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (480) 994-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Give him 10 stars from 5 max! ???? Highly recommended. God heals me through his hands! A great doctor who listens to you with compassion and very knowledgeable, gives you with right diagnosis and treatment. I am completely healed. Thanks God and thank you Dr Jacob, I am able to see clearly again. Praise God. ?
About Dr. Jacob Miller, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1922100650
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
