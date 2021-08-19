See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Jacob Miller, OD

Optometry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacob Miller, OD

Dr. Jacob Miller, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.

Dr. Miller works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Eye Specialists
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 994-5012
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Excellent! Give him 10 stars from 5 max! ???? Highly recommended. God heals me through his hands! A great doctor who listens to you with compassion and very knowledgeable, gives you with right diagnosis and treatment. I am completely healed. Thanks God and thank you Dr Jacob, I am able to see clearly again. Praise God. ?
    Kiki Reynolds — Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Jacob Miller, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1922100650
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern California College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Miller, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Arizona Eye Specialists in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

