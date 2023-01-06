See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Jacob Ridder, PA

Dermatology
5.0 (69)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jacob Ridder, PA is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. 

Jacob Ridder works at Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    12910 Pierce St Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-3770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    928 Valley View Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 282-8277
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    15805 W Maple Rd Ste 104, Omaha, NE 68116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 282-8284
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Jake was very professional and was able to quickly provide solutions to multiple problems. I couldn't have asked for better service.
    Blake B. — Jan 06, 2023
    About Jacob Ridder, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508291717
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacob Ridder, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacob Ridder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacob Ridder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacob Ridder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Jacob Ridder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacob Ridder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacob Ridder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacob Ridder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

