Jacob Swette, LAC

Acupuncture
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jacob Swette, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Duluth, MN. 

Jacob Swette works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jacob Swette, LAC

    Specialties
    • Acupuncture
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760932487
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacob Swette, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacob Swette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacob Swette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacob Swette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacob Swette works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Jacob Swette’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jacob Swette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacob Swette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacob Swette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacob Swette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

