Jacob Swette, LAC
Overview
Jacob Swette, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Duluth, MN.
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went into this new journey of treatment seeking a female provider due to the nature of my PTSD. Instead of waiting weeks to get in, I thought I would start with Jake just to get my foot in and get started. Within seconds of meeting him at our first appointment, though, I knew I would stick with him. Jake is professional, empathetic and gentle beyond compare. I feel he really listens and explains everything as detailed as I need at that time. He is a genuine spirit and an extremely skilled clinician. I would recommend him to all of my loved ones!
About Jacob Swette, LAC
- Acupuncture
- English
- 1760932487
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
