Jacque Langford-Karre, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jacque Langford-Karre, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. 

Jacque Langford-Karre works at Essential Family Medicine of Omaha in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Eyecare LLC
    17520 Wright St Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 991-5353
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 01, 2019
    Jacque is fantastic! She is caring, supportive and genuinely wants the best for her patients. I would absolutely recommend her.
    satisfied patient — Oct 01, 2019
    About Jacque Langford-Karre, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174003941
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacque Langford-Karre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacque Langford-Karre works at Essential Family Medicine of Omaha in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Jacque Langford-Karre’s profile.

    Jacque Langford-Karre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacque Langford-Karre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacque Langford-Karre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacque Langford-Karre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

