Jacqueline Barkley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Barkley, PA
Jacqueline Barkley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
Jacqueline Barkley works at
Crouse Hospital736 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7111
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I've been going to Dr. Barkley for a few years now. She is by far my favorite doctor. Down to earth and real. Always listens to concerns you may have. I always leave with a smile on my face.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1891025946
Jacqueline Barkley accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Barkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Barkley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Barkley.
