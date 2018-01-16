See All Psychologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD is a Psychologist in Raleigh, NC. 

Dr. Camp works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    MindPath Care Centers
    5868 Faringdon Pl # 16A, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 424-1973

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alzheimer's Disease
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Military Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Camp?

    Jan 16, 2018
    Dr. Camp helped me develop the tools to significantly improve my well-being. Her approach was not always what I wanted, but definitely always what I needed. She cared about my progress more than I did until I learned that it was important for me to care also. Would definitely recommend her, especially for those struggling with trauma, eating disorders, anxiety, etc. Very intelligent!
    — Jan 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Camp to family and friends

    Dr. Camp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Camp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD.

    About Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336415637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camp works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Camp’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.