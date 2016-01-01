Jacqueline Campos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Campos, LMHC
Overview
Jacqueline Campos, LMHC is a Counselor in New Bedford, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 800 Purchase St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 992-1088
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Campos?
About Jacqueline Campos, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1598727448
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacqueline Campos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.