Dr. Jacqueline Gilbert, PSY.D

Psychotherapy
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Gilbert, PSY.D is a Psychotherapist in Highland Park, NJ. They graduated from Hahneman/Widener University.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    324 Raritan Ave Ste 117, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 393-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jacqueline Gilbert, PSY.D

  • Psychotherapy
  • English
  • 1003019316
Education & Certifications

  • Post-Doc - Rutgers University Eating Disorders Clinic
  • Hahneman/Widener University
  • University of Massachusetts
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacqueline Gilbert, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

