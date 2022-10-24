See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Jacqueline Herring, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jacqueline Herring, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jacqueline Herring, NP

Jacqueline Herring, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. 

Jacqueline Herring works at Worcester VA Outpatient Clinic in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jacqueline Herring's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Worcester Va Clinic
    605 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 856-0104

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jacqueline Herring?

Oct 24, 2022
Jacqueline Herring was the most caring person who took care of me until I moved to Melbourne ,Fl . I sure miss her personal concerns . I wish she would consider moving to Fl to continue working with the VA in Viera office.
Richard Dunshee — Oct 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jacqueline Herring, NP
How would you rate your experience with Jacqueline Herring, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jacqueline Herring to family and friends

Jacqueline Herring's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jacqueline Herring

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jacqueline Herring, NP.

About Jacqueline Herring, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366490807
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jacqueline Herring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jacqueline Herring works at Worcester VA Outpatient Clinic in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Jacqueline Herring’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Herring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Herring.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Herring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Herring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jacqueline Herring, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.