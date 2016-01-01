Jacqueline Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Jacobson, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacqueline Jacobson, LPC is a Counselor in Fairfax, VA.
Jacqueline Jacobson works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 408A, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-3211
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Jacobson?
About Jacqueline Jacobson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1487648085
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacqueline Jacobson works at
6 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.