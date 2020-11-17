Jacqueline Joubert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Joubert, RNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Jacqueline Joubert works at
Brown Urology195 Collyer St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 272-7799Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
jacqueline Joubert was kind, thorough and I never felt rushed.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447221668
Jacqueline Joubert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Joubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacqueline Joubert works at
4 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Joubert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Joubert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Joubert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Joubert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.