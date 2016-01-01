Jacqueline Nelson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacqueline Nelson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacqueline Nelson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Carrington, ND.
Jacqueline Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Foster County Medical Center820 5th St N, Carrington, ND 58421 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jacqueline Nelson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1750586772
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
