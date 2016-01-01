See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Jacqueline Patel, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Jacqueline Patel, CRNP

Jacqueline Patel, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Jacqueline Patel works at Genesis Rehabilitation in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jacqueline Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Rehabilitation
    8710 Emge Rd, Baltimore, MD 21234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 661-5955
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Jacqueline Patel, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366702862
