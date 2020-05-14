Dr. Pfeifer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacqueline Pfeifer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Pfeifer, PHD is a Psychologist in Leavenworth, KS.
Dr. Pfeifer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Professional Association3515 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 651-8415
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfeifer?
She seems like she genuinely cares. I've had lots of struggles and she aways seems to find away to help. Love her and would definitely recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Jacqueline Pfeifer, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1710082078
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfeifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfeifer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeifer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.