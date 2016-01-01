Jacqueline Rita, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Rita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacqueline Rita, LMHC
Overview
Jacqueline Rita, LMHC is a Counselor in Daytona Beach, FL.
Jacqueline Rita works at
Locations
-
1
Wilderwood Professional Centre, STE41326 S Ridgewood Ave Ste 4, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 308-0001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Rita?
About Jacqueline Rita, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, French
- 1598740896
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Rita accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Rita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacqueline Rita works at
Jacqueline Rita speaks French.
Jacqueline Rita has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Rita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Rita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Rita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.