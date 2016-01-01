Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious, CRNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Collegeville, PA.
Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious works at
Trappe Pediatric Care at Iron Bridge17 Iron Bridge Dr Ste 100, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (215) 842-0406
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious, CRNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1902033772
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Rooney-Udicious appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.