Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C

Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Jacqueline Sanz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jacqueline Sanz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    199 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 874-2543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Wonderful provider. Takes her time with her patients and is very thorough. Her staff is also wonderful
    — Aug 20, 2021
    Photo: Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C
    About Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1194842336
    • 1194842336
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Quinnipiac University
    • Quinnipiac University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Sanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacqueline Sanz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacqueline Sanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacqueline Sanz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Milford, CT. View the full address on Jacqueline Sanz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Sanz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Sanz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Sanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Sanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

