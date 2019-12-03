Dr. Tang-Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacqueline Tang-Morgan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Tang-Morgan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hendersonville, TN.
Locations
- 1 131 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-1222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr. Tang-Morgan for the past 3 years. I have to say that she is one of the best Clinical Psychologist I have ever encountered. She was always calm and patient and helped me to get better in ways that I was not even aware of until it was done. I highly recommend her to anyone who wants to improve their mental health.
About Dr. Jacqueline Tang-Morgan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649491010
Frequently Asked Questions
