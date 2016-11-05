Jacquelyn Bacchus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jacquelyn Bacchus, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
University of North Texas855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2440
- First Health
NP Bacchus was kind and listened to my concerns. I did not feel rushed in our appointment at all. She also has a good sense of humor and a friendly personality. I trusted her decisions and felt adequately educated by her on changes to my medications.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831380773
Jacquelyn Bacchus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jacquelyn Bacchus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacquelyn Bacchus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacquelyn Bacchus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacquelyn Bacchus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.