Dr. Braud accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jacquelyn Braud, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacquelyn Braud, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Charles, LA.
Dr. Braud works at
Locations
Psychology Clinic of Lake Charles2000 Southwood Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 474-2682
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacquelyn Braud, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144629817
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braud works at
