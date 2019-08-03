Jacques Desir, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacques Desir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacques Desir, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Jacques Desir, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Jacques Desir works at
Tlc Medical Center2180 Maravilla Ln Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 208-7756
Tlc Medical Center2040 Collier Ave Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 208-7756
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Jacques is an amazing provider. Most importantly he listens to your concerns. He asks questions to help finding out what is going on. To me, he understands the concept that some patients prefer providers who listen and value what patients have to say because it is their health after all. Lets not forget that he cares too. I recommend him 100 percents.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1073829966
- University of South Florida
- Fgcu
