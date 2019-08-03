See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Jacques Desir, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jacques Desir, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Jacques Desir works at TLC MEDICAL CENTER, FORT MYERS, FL in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tlc Medical Center
    2180 Maravilla Ln Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 208-7756
  2. 2
    Tlc Medical Center
    2040 Collier Ave Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 208-7756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2019
    Jacques is an amazing provider. Most importantly he listens to your concerns. He asks questions to help finding out what is going on. To me, he understands the concept that some patients prefer providers who listen and value what patients have to say because it is their health after all. Lets not forget that he cares too. I recommend him 100 percents.
    — Aug 03, 2019
    About Jacques Desir, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1073829966
    • 1073829966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    F
    • F
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    Fgcu
    • Fgcu
    Undergraduate School

