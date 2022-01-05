Jada Alston, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jada Alston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jada Alston, MSN
Overview of Jada Alston, MSN
Jada Alston, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama (Dnp).
Jada Alston works at
Jada Alston's Office Locations
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 722-7118Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic - Dana Point33971 Selva Rd Ste 150, Dana Point, CA 92629 Directions (949) 503-3851Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jada Alston?
Jada is compassionate and listens to all my concerns. I never feel judged like I have with medication management in the past. She's on time, knowledgeable, patient, and kind. Highly recommend her!
About Jada Alston, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1427692375
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama (Dnp)
Frequently Asked Questions
Jada Alston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jada Alston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jada Alston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jada Alston works at
2 patients have reviewed Jada Alston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jada Alston.
