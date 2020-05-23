Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jade Chen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jade Chen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenbelt, MD.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ivory Health Care Services8955 Edmonston Rd Ste E, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-1233
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen makes you feel as though you are her only client. She remembers details from many months ago, her text response times are incredibly fast, and she doesn't hesitate to go above and beyond. I recommend her unreservedly.
About Dr. Jade Chen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871679282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.