Jadeh Marselis-Moore, NP
Overview of Jadeh Marselis-Moore, NP
Jadeh Marselis-Moore, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Pima Pain Center4601 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 399-6000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pima Pain Center7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 399-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pima Pain Center - E Pima St6226 E Pima St, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 399-6000Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
- AARP
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Jadeh was wonderful when I went to the urgent care last weekend. Very thorough and super smart. He was also kind. Loved him!
About Jadeh Marselis-Moore, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407199045
Jadeh Marselis-Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jadeh Marselis-Moore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jadeh Marselis-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
