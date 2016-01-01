See All Pediatricians in King, NC
Jaden Miethe, PNP

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jaden Miethe, PNP

Jaden Miethe, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in King, NC. 

Jaden Miethe works at Novant Health Pediatrics King in King, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jaden Miethe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatrics King
    167 Moore Rd Ste 201, King, NC 27021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7640

About Jaden Miethe, PNP

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • Female
  • 1376208777
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

