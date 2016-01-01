See All Occupational Therapists in Winston Salem, NC
Jahala Crump, OT

Occupational Therapy
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jahala Crump, OT

Jahala Crump, OT is an Occupational Therapist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Jahala Crump works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jahala Crump's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne
    1903 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7753
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jahala Crump, OT

    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326001421
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jahala Crump, OT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jahala Crump is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jahala Crump has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jahala Crump works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Jahala Crump’s profile.

    Jahala Crump has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jahala Crump.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jahala Crump, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jahala Crump appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

