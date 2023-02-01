See All Physicians Assistants in Atlanta, GA
Jaime Ackerman, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jaime Ackerman, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jaime Ackerman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. 

Jaime Ackerman works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates - Northside in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates - Northside
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-9307
  2. 2
    Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates
    4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 370, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 631-4620

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jaime Ackerman?

Feb 01, 2023
I felt Jaime was truly concerned & she really listened to my symptoms & fears and did all she could to provide relief & a program to follow.
— Feb 01, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jaime Ackerman, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jaime Ackerman, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jaime Ackerman to family and friends

Jaime Ackerman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jaime Ackerman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaime Ackerman, PA-C.

About Jaime Ackerman, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013992544
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas / Austin Campus
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Jaime Ackerman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jaime Ackerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jaime Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

35 patients have reviewed Jaime Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Ackerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jaime Ackerman, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.