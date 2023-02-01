Jaime Ackerman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Ackerman, PA-C
Overview
Jaime Ackerman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA.
Jaime Ackerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates - Northside980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-9307
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 370, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 631-4620
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Ackerman?
I felt Jaime was truly concerned & she really listened to my symptoms & fears and did all she could to provide relief & a program to follow.
About Jaime Ackerman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013992544
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Ackerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Ackerman works at
35 patients have reviewed Jaime Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.